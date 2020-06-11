Cleveland's 'Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame' To Reopen Next Week With New Precautions

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will reopen next week. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been closed since March 14.

The Cleveland, Ohio museum will be open daily stating on Monday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced tickets are required and must be purchased online. Fans can choose available time slots for entry while purchasing tickets online. There is limited capacity per each available time slot to better spread out visitors during their trip inside the museum. Select discounts and timed entry will be ID verified at the door when checking in.

Safety precautions include daily continuous cleaning, hand-sanitizing stations throughout the building, safe social distancing, temperature checks prior to entry, masks required of staff and fans, limited capacity with timed ticketing, plexiglass shields at checkout, and credit card and mobile payment only. Rock Hall is also providing early access available at 10 a.m. for teachers (Mondays), vulnerable fans (Tuesdays), Rock Hall Members (Saturdays) and healthcare workers (Sundays)

Nearly 600,000 visitors annually pass through the doors of the museum, which opened in September 1995.

Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris told USA Today last month that visitor traffic through the museum will move in one direction. The cafe and gift shop will be open following state guidelines for social distancing.

"We want to provide an environment that is safe as possible," Harris said.

The goal is to operate the museum at about 50% capacity, he said.