CLAWFINGER Is Back With New Single 'Environmental Patients'

March 4, 2022 0 Comments

Long-running Swedish rap/metal combo CLAWFINGER has released the official music video for its new single, "Environmental Patients". The track marks the first new music from CLAWFINGER in more than two years.

Prior to the arrival of "Environmental Patients", CLAWFINGER released a single called "Tear You Down" in September 2019 and "Save Our Souls" in 2017. "Save Our Souls" was made available four years after CLAWFINGER announced it was calling it quits.

During the break from the studio, the members of CLAWFINGER were reportedly taking care of their families while performing sporadic reunion shows, mostly at European festivals. "CLAWFINGER no longer is our main job," the band explained at the time. "We all have other jobs and families to love."

CLAWFINGER's last studio album, "Life Will Kill You", was released in the U.S. in July 2008 via Locomotive Records. The CD, which entered the German Media Control chart at position No. 89 upon its European release in 2007, was recorded and produced at Sweden's Fear And Loathing Studios, a facility that CLAWFINGER runs along with the members of MESHUGGAH.

CLAWFINGER's debut album, 1993's "Deaf Dumb Blind", included the controversial single "N****r", an anti-racism statement that caused quite a stir and was a massive success.

"Deaf Dumb Blind" sold over 600,000 copies worldwide and was critically acclaimed in Swedish press.

