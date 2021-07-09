CLASSLESS ACT To Join MÖTLEY CRÜE And DEF LEPPARD On 2022 Stadium Tour

CLASSLESS ACT, the next-generation rock band from Los Angeles already receiving buzz for its unique style and development story, dropped its debut single, "Give It To Me", via Better Noise Music today. The track was produced and mixed by legendary producer Joe Chicarelli, who has worked with a vast list of music icons, including U2, Elton John, THE WHITE STRIPES and THE KILLERS. With its playful lyrics and an infectious modern glam-rock sonic vibe, "Give It To Me" is not only perfect for summertime playlists, but a fitting first offering from a group of musicians who are already carving their own path, while also paying homage to their many classic rock influences. "Give It To Me" is now available for streaming and download across digital platforms.

Formed in 2019 through social media, CLASSLESS ACT's origin is a modern take on a classic story. Replacing the old ways of band formation from rock music's heyday — through want ads and gig connections — the band instead built a brotherhood mostly out of DMs and other exchanges on Instagram and TikTok. That connection was deepened while working on new music and living together in Los Angeles. Eventually, their collective artistic vision led them to landing a deal with Better Noise Music, currently ranked Billboard's No. 1 rock label. And now as they start putting their music out there for the world to hear, CLASSLESS ACT is ready to show audiences what it's all about.

Of the single's release, lead singer Derek Day says: "It's a dream come true for CLASSLESS ACT to be a part of the Better Noise family. And the boys and I have been working really hard to give you something to shake your ass to. Now, summer's here and the time is right for a couple of guitars, some bass and drums and a whole buncha Me. Let's get to it!!"

The band further embodies the song's carefree vibe in the "Give It To Me" official music video, which premiered today alongside the song's release. The visual was directed by Travis Shinn, and shows the band's unique ability to use their five different personalities to create one irresistible music experience.

Already catching the attention of the industry, CLASSLESS ACT will be notably hitting the road next year with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD on their North American stadium tour. But before that, fans can expect the band's debut EP later this year.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

