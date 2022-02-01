CIRCLE JERKS Release New 'Wild In The Streets' Video

"Wild In The Streets", the scorching 1982 sophomore album by the pathfinding Southern California hardcore punk band the CIRCLE JERKS, will receive a remastered, augmented LP reissue on February 18 by Trust Records.

Succeeding Trust's 2020 re-release of the band's 1980 debut "Group Sex", the package will include remastered audio by Pete Lyman and rare April 1982 live performances of material from the band's first two albums, captured at the Elite Club in San Francisco. A lavish 20-page, full-color 12-by-12-inch booklet created for this release assembles historic photographs, club flyers, and an 8,200-word essay by veteran Los Angeles journalist Chris Morris, including new interviews with founding band members Keith Morris, Greg Heston and Lucky Lehrer.

Today you can preview the remastered version of the album's title track "Wild In The Streets" with a new music video directed by storied photographer and skateboarder Atiba Jefferson. The video features a live CIRCLE JERKS performance from 1982 and skaters Tony Hawk, Lance Mountain, Christian Hosoi, Eric Koston, Kevin "Spanky" Long, Steve Olson, Victoria Ruesga, Sal Barbier, Rowan Zorilla, Sean Malto, Anaiah Lei, Lizzie Armanto, Dashawn Jordan, Max Perlich and more.

Of the video, Atiba reveals: "I grew up on 'Wild In The Streets', so to be asked to direct this video was a huge honor. I wanted to capture and preserve 40 years of history but also celebrate 40 years of punk rock and skateboarding history."

The release of "Wild In The Streets" coincides with the February kickoff of the CIRCLE JERKS' 40th-anniversary tour with support from NEGATIVE APPROACH, ADOLESCENTS and 7SECONDS (who will be reuniting for the first time in over five years). CIRCLE JERKS' current live lineup is vocalist Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hetson (BAD RELIGION, REDD KROSS), bassist Zander Schloss (THE WEIRDOS, JOE STRUMMER) and drummer Joey Castillo (THE BRONX, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, DANZIG, BL'AST!, WASTED YOUTH).

"Wild In The Streets" deluxe reissue track listing:

Side A

01. Wild In The Streets

02. Leave Me Alone

03. Stars And Stripes

04. 86'd (Good As Gone)

05. Meet The Press

06. Trapped

07. Murder The Disturbed

Side B

01. Letterbomb

02. Question Authority

03. Defamation Innuendo

04. Moral Majority

05. Forced Labor

06. Political Stu

07. Just Like Me

08. Put A Little Love In Your Heart

Bonus tracks:

01. Letter Bomb (Live '82)

02. Wild In The Streets (Live '82)

03. Stars And Stripes (Live '82)

Photo by Atiba Jefferson

