CIRCLE JERKS Announce 'Group Sex' 40-Anniversary Reissue

Trust Records, a new label from punk and industry vets Matt Pincus and Joe Nelson, has announced its debut release — 1980's landmark "Group Sex" from Los Angeles hardcore stalwarts CIRCLE JERKS. Out October 30, the genre-shaping fifteen-minute album was the first release for vocalist Keith Morris (OFF!) after leaving BLACK FLAG and was a key record to the early hardcore punk movement. Backed by Greg Hetson (ex-REDD KROSS, ex-BAD RELIGION), Lucky Lehrer (ex-BAD RELIGION, ex-WASTED YOUTH, ex-REDD KROSS) and Roger Rogerson, "Group Sex" is nothing less than a crucial record to the hardcore punk movement.

Trust Records was formed to give classic punk and hardcore records the home that they deserve. The great records of the genre sprung from DIY roots to influence millions of disaffected kids around the world. Unfortunately, many of these seminal records of this great genre have been treated poorly in the streaming age — out of print, under-monetized or not properly accounted for. Trust Records' mission is to correct this problem and treat punk and hardcore with the same reverence that other great genres like folk, jazz and blues have received.

"Before they had a name for the label Matt and Joe came to [us] with an opportunity of a lifetime," says Morris. "So choosing the name Trust Records is very appropriate as they've been nothing short of trustworthy and people of their word. That's insanely important when navigating through the music branch of showbiz world!"

In celebration of "Group Sex"'s 40th anniversary, Trust will present the seminal release with deluxe packaging by Robert Fisher, designer of NIRVANA's "Nevermind", a bonus recording of a 1980 rehearsal, a 20-page booklet including unreleased photos and anecdotes from Tony Hawk, Mike Patton, Shepard Fairey, Ian MacKaye, Lars Frederiksen and many more, in addition to a quality repackaging in a limited colored vinyl schema. The remastered audio will be released across all digital retailers and vinyl format.

CIRCLE JERKS' official anniversary tour, originally set for this summer, has been rescheduled for 2021. The run currently covers Europe, United Kingdom, Japan, Riot Fest and is subject to change. The lineup will consist of Keith Morris (vocals), Greg Hetson (guitar), Zander Schloss (bass) and drummer to be announced.

"Group Sex" track listing:

Side A

01. Deny Everything

02. I Just Want Some Skank

03. Beverly Hills

04. Operation

05. Back Against The Wall

06. Wasted

07. Behind The Door

Side B

08. World Up My Ass

09. Paid Vacation

10. Don't Care

11. Live Fast Die Young

12. What's Your Problem

13. Group Sex

14. Red Tape

15. What's Your Problem (1980 Band Rehearsal)

16. Red Tape (1980 Band Rehearsal)

17. I Just Want Some Skank (1980 Band Rehearsal)

18. Beverly Hills (1980 Band Rehearsal)

19. Live Fast Die Young (1980 Band Rehearsal)

40th-anniversary tour dates:

Jul. 28 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club

Aug. 01 - Le Garric, France - Xtreme Fest

Aug. 02 - Paris, France - Paris Punk Rock Summer

Aug. 04 - Camden, United Kingdom - Electric Ballroom

Aug. 05 - Blackpool, United Kingdom - Rebellion Festival

Aug. 06 - Duffel, Belgium - Brakrock Ecofest

Aug. 07 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

Aug. 09 - Kӧln, Germany - Gloria-Theater

Aug. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

Aug. 11 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

Aug. 13 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Punk Rock Holiday

Aug. 14 - Igea Marina, Italy - BayFest

Aug. 16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia Club

Sep. 03 - Musashino, Tokyo, Japan - Club Seata

Sep. 05 - Kobe, Hyogo, Japan - Harbor Studio

Sep. 17-19 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

