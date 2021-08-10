CHTHONIC Frontman-Turned-Taiwanese-Politician Is Focus Of Recall Effort

August 10, 2021 0 Comments

CHTHONIC Frontman-Turned-Taiwanese-Politician Is Focus Of Recall Effort

According to Focus Taiwan, CHTHONIC frontman-turned-activist and lawmaker Freddy Lim is facing a possible recall as a representative of Taipei's Wanhua District.

The recall petition, initiated by one of Lim's constituents Cheng Ta-ping, independent Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping and former opposition Kuomintang (KMT) spokesman Eric Huang, accuses Lim of failing in his duties, seeing as Wanhua was the epicenter of Taiwan's recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The petition has gained enough signatures to proceed to the second stage, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said Tuesday.

Under Taiwanese rules, signatures from just one percent of the relevant electorate are required to propose a recall. After that, signatures from only 10 percent of the voting population are needed to advance the proposal to an official vote. And finally, for the outcome to be valid only 25 percent of voters need to participate.

Lim commented on the CEC's statement, saying that he respects the decision and that his main focus remains helping his constituency to combat COVID-19 and boosting local businesses.

In January 2016, Lim was elected as a member of the Taiwanese parliament, making him the first metal star to become a parliamentarian. The political party that he co-founded, the New Power Party (NPP), called for Taiwan to be recognized internationally as a country. In 2020, he was elected in 2020 to a second legislative term, this time as an independent.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).