CHTHONIC Frontman-Turned-Taiwanese-Politician Is Focus Of Recall Effort

According to Focus Taiwan, CHTHONIC frontman-turned-activist and lawmaker Freddy Lim is facing a possible recall as a representative of Taipei's Wanhua District.

The recall petition, initiated by one of Lim's constituents Cheng Ta-ping, independent Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping and former opposition Kuomintang (KMT) spokesman Eric Huang, accuses Lim of failing in his duties, seeing as Wanhua was the epicenter of Taiwan's recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The petition has gained enough signatures to proceed to the second stage, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said Tuesday.

Under Taiwanese rules, signatures from just one percent of the relevant electorate are required to propose a recall. After that, signatures from only 10 percent of the voting population are needed to advance the proposal to an official vote. And finally, for the outcome to be valid only 25 percent of voters need to participate.

Lim commented on the CEC's statement, saying that he respects the decision and that his main focus remains helping his constituency to combat COVID-19 and boosting local businesses.

In January 2016, Lim was elected as a member of the Taiwanese parliament, making him the first metal star to become a parliamentarian. The political party that he co-founded, the New Power Party (NPP), called for Taiwan to be recognized internationally as a country. In 2020, he was elected in 2020 to a second legislative term, this time as an independent.