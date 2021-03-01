CHRIS ROBINSON: THE BLACK CROWES Will Eventually 'Get Around To Making A Record, But We're In No Hurry To Do That'

Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, who reunited in 2019 after six years apart, have once again admitted that they are in no rush to jump back into the studio to make a new BLACK CROWES album. The revamped band is currently scheduled to embark on a summer tour to mark the 30th anniversary of its 1990 debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker", but there are no plans for THE BLACK CROWES to record new music.

"Rich and I, our focus, like anyone else, is to get through this pandemic and get back to where we can do the thing we love [to do]," Chris told AXS TV's "At Home And Social" (see video below). "I miss going to see music as much as I miss playing. And I know all of our friends for many, many decades and in many different places around the world who are musicians, [and] none of us are working. But our main focus is to tour. We've been writing a bunch of new songs, and we'll get around to making a record, but we're in no hurry to do that. We wanna get on the road. We wanna do this tour. We put together an amazing band, and we wanna go out and do it."

"Shake Your Money Maker" was re-released in multi-formats sets on February 26 through UMe/American Recordings. Chris and Rich Robinson, with original producer George Drakoulias, oversaw the creation of the re-release. The 4LP and 3CD Super Deluxe versions include the original album, remastered; three never-before-heard studio recordings; two previously unreleased demos from the band's early incarnation as MR. CROWE'S GARDEN; B-sides; a spectacular, high-energy 14-song unreleased concert recorded in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia in December 1990; reproductions of an early MR. CROWE'S GARDEN show flyer, setlist and tour laminate; a four-inch CROWES patch; and a 20-page book with liner notes by David Fricke.

The new lineup of THE BLACK CROWES played two concerts in November 2019 — in West Hollywood, California and in New York City.

Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in THE BLACK CROWES's current incarnation are EARTHLESS guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, former TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND bassist Tim Lefebvre along with ONCE AND FUTURE BAND members Joel Robinow on keyboards and Raj Ojha on drums.

