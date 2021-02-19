CHRIS JERICHO Says FOZZY's New Album Will Build Upon Momentum Started With 'Judas'

FOZZY singer Chris Jericho spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the status of the band's follow-up to 2017's "Judas" album. He said (hear audio below): "We're on Sony Music now with FOZZY, which is great for us. We were supposed to tour — we had an April/May [2020] tour that went to July/August that went to September/October that went to April/May [2021], and now it's September. So hopefully we'll be able to finally tour then. But in the meantime, we've been working on our new record, which we're just putting the finishing touches on and getting it mastered and everything. It's one of those things — everyone always says, 'It's the best thing we've ever done,' but it really has continued with the momentum that 'Judas' started for us three years ago."

Last summer, Chris revealed that FOZZY's next LP will contain 12 songs, including one cover.

In May, Jericho told Australia's Triple M radio station that FOZZY has "so many great songs" written for the new LP that "it's gonna be hard to pick the singles."

Guitarist Rich Ward and producer Johnny Andrews are once again "doing the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which is being recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

Released in August 2019, "Nowhere To Run" was FOZZY's third single to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".

In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.

In November, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals), Rich Ward (guitars, vocals), Frank Fontsere (drums), Billy Grey (guitars) and Randy Drake (bass).

