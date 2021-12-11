CHRIS JERICHO 'Ordered' By Doctors Not To Sing At FOZZY's London Concert

Despite having to cancel two shows on its current U.K. run due to singer Chris Jericho's hospitalization, FOZZY has vowed to go ahead with the tour's final concert Sunday night (December 12) at the O2 Academy Islington. But this isn't gonna be just a typical FOZZY gig. Instead, it will be the "Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest", a unique night with FOZZY that London fans will talk about for years to come.

Due to doctors ordering Chris not to sing tomorrow night due to medical reasons, the show will start with a world-exclusive premiere listening party of FOZZY's upcoming album, "Boombox". The LP isn't due out until April 15, 2022, but you'll hear all 12 new songs for the first time ever in a live setting with the bandmembers themselves. Then Chris will host a question-and-answer session with questions submitted by fans. Fans will be invited to come up with their best questions and present them at FOZZY's merch booth, along with their names and where they are from (pen and paper will be provided) and Jericho will choose the best ones for him and the band to answer.

Finally, the "Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest" will conclude with the band playing two of its biggest songs, "Enemy" and "Judas", live, with special guest vocalists — the fans themselves. The sold-out crowd at the Islington Academy will sing every word as Chris conducts the madness from the stage. On top of all that, STITCHED UP HEART and THE TREATMENT will still open the night with full sets.

Says FOZZY: "FOZZY is always best when our backs are against the wall and in lieu of canceling, we decided to make this a night that none of us will ever forget!! We really hope to rock with you tomorrow night!"

The band adds that "refunds are available if desired from point of purchase."

Jericho, a former WWE world wrestling champion who currently competes for All Elite Wrestling, has not yet publicly commented on the exact nature of his illness.

FOZZY had already played nine shows as part of a 12-date "Save The World" tour of the U.K. before being forced to cancel Friday night's concert in Swansea and tonight's show in Nottingham.

"Boombox", which includes the top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane", was once again produced by Johnny Andrews.

FOZZY recently announced the "Save The World" 2022 U.S. tour. The trek, featuring special guests GFM, KRASHKARMA and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR, will kick off on March 31 in Detroit, Michigan and wrap on May 16 in Sauget, Illinois.

