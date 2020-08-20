CHRIS JERICHO Is Back In Studio Recording Vocals For Next FOZZY Album

FOZZY singer Chris Jericho has entered the studio to resume recording the vocals for the band's next album.

Earlier today, Jericho posted an Instagram video of him in the studio and he included the following message: "So stoked that @fozzyrock sessions are back in....session! #newalbum".

Chris recently said that FOZZY's next LP will contain 12 songs, including one cover. During the July 25 episode of his "Saturday Night Special" weekly live series, he said: "It's our best album ever by far, and I can't wait for you guys to get a chance to hear it. And we're gonna start recording vocals… We did four songs of vocals already. And one of the songs is called 'Ugly'. There you go. U-G-L-Y. You ain't got no alibi. That's all I'm saying."

This past May, Jericho told Australia's Triple M radio station that FOZZY has "so many great songs" written for the new LP that "it's gonna be hard to pick the singles."

Guitarist Rich Ward and producer Johnny Andrews are once again "doing the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which is being recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

Released last August, "Nowhere To Run" was FOZZY's third single to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".

In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.

Last month, FOZZY announced the rescheduled "Save The World" tour dates, starting October 3 in Dallas, Texas and ending on November 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

