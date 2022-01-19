CHRIS DAUGHTRY's 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Died By Suicide

Chris Daughtry's family has confirmed that his stepdaughter, Hannah Price, died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home on November 12 by the Nashville Police Department.

In a statement shared exclusively with People, the Daughtry family said: "Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021. Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail.

The family said that Price had struggled with mental illness "from a young age," and "was in and out of therapy and treatment centers" over the years.

"As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships," the statement read. "Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.

"Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her," the family said. "We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately. Free and confidential resources below can help you or a loved one connect with a skilled, trained mental health professional or counselor."

Hannah and her brother, Griffin, 23, are Deanna Daughtry's children from a previous marriage. Chris and Deanna Daughtry are the biological parents of 11-year-old twins Adalyn Rose and Noah James.

Chris and his band DAUGHTRY were on tour when Hannah was found dead. He said in a statement at the time that he was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" by the loss of his stepdaughter.

"I just recently in the last week lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."

DAUGHTRY released a new album, "Dearly Beloved", in September. The 13-track effort features the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales chart No. 1 and Top 20 Active Rock radio hit "Heavy Is The Crown", along with "Lioness".

DAUGHTRY first made history with the release of 2006's quintuple-platinum self-titled debut. Notably, it stands out as the fastest-selling rock debut in SoundScan history in addition to yielding the multi-format smash "It's Not Over". Its platinum-selling 2009 successor, "Leave This Town", became their second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. Next up, 2011's "Break The Spell" earned a gold certification in under four weeks. Two years later, "Baptized" yielded the 2013 platinum hit "Waiting For Superman". Along the way, they've captivated fans at sold-out shows in nearly every corner of the globe.