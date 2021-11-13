CHRIS DAUGHTRY Postpones Tour Dates Following Sudden Death Of His 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Chris Daughtry has postponed the remainder of his U.S. tour following the sudden death of his stepdaughter, Hannah.

According to People, the 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday (November 12) by the Nashville Police Department.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," a representative for Chris said in a statement.

The statement continued: "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing."

Hannah Daughtry and her brother, Griffin, 23, are Deanna Daughtry's children from a previous marriage. Chris and Deanna Daughtry are the biological parents of 10-year-old twins Adalyn Rose and Noah James.

Chris and his band DAUGHTRY had been scheduled to perform Friday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but the show was canceled.

DAUGHTRY's headlining tour with support from SEVENDUST, TREMONTI and Travis Bracht kicked off on November 3 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and was slated to wrap up on December 17 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida.

DAUGHTRY released a new album, "Dearly Beloved", in September. The 13-track effort features the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales chart No. 1 and Top 20 Active Rock radio hit "Heavy Is The Crown", along with "Lioness".

DAUGHTRY first made history with the release of 2006's quintuple-platinum self-titled debut. Notably, it stands out as the fastest-selling rock debut in SoundScan history in addition to yielding the multi-format smash "It's Not Over". Its platinum-selling 2009 successor, "Leave This Town", became their second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. Next up, 2011's "Break The Spell" earned a gold certification in under four weeks. Two years later, "Baptized" yielded the 2013 platinum hit "Waiting For Superman". Along the way, they've captivated fans at sold-out shows in nearly every corner of the globe.

DAUGHTRY's fifth full-length album, "Cage To Rattle", was released in 2018 via 19 Recordings/RCA. The disc was produced by Jacquire King (KINGS OF LEON, Tom Waits, Norah Jones).

