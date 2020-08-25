CHRIS CORNELL's Widow Clarifies 'Misinformation' About Who Is Responsible For Vandalizing Singer's Statue

Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has shot down rumors that supporters of the "Save The Children" humanitarian organization were responsible for vandalizing the singer's statue at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP).

Late Thursday night (August 20), Seattle station KIRO 7 News posted a photo of the statue of the SOUNDGARDEN frontman after it was painted white. Museum officials later denounced the act, saying in a statement: "We are deeply pained by this act targeting the memory of a beloved artist in Seattle and around the world."

The life-size statue, commissioned and donated to the museum by Vicky Cornell, stands outside MoPOP's south entrance facing Fifth Avenue North. The statue sculpted by artist Nick Marras showcases the rock legend in one of his iconic poses with his signature boots, dog tag, layers and long locks.

Earlier today, Vicky released the following statement via social media: "I know the news of the vandalism was as heartbreaking to many of you as it was to our family. So I wanted to share this with you and clarify the misinformation that continues to be spread online about supposed rioters and 'save the children' protestors being responsible for this senseless based on a image being circulated showing writing on the sidewalk ...

"A few days prior to the vandalism, someone wrote in sidewalk chalk 'Save the Children' in front of the statue. It rained the night before. Consequently, by Thursday AM when the vandalism occurred, much of the chalk writing was gone leaving only the words 'Children.'

"Sadly, the same accounts involved in spreading this false narrative are the very ones who previously 'liked' posts wishing/encouraging that someone would deface Chris' statue. It is heartbreaking to think that anyone would wish for such a senseless act. It is equally upsetting to now see these same people falsely blaming others. We would appreciate it if those accounts would stop spreading misinformation and fomenting discord, as it tarnishes Chris' legacy, masks the truth, and hurts those who Chris loved as well as Chris' true fans".

SOUNDGARDEN's surviving members — Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd — attended the October 2018 unveiling ceremony with Vicky, Chris's three children and other longtime friends and family members from the Seattle community.

Cornell was pronounced dead on May 18, 2017 after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room. SOUNDGARDEN had played a show earlier that evening. The 52-year-old had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system, but died as a result of hanging himself.

