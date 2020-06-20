CHRIS CORNELL's Daughter TONI To Remember Her Dad In BILLBOARD Instagram Takeover On Father's Day

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni will discuss her late father when she takes over Billboard's Instagram Stories at noon ET on Father's Day, Sunday (June 21).

To watch the 15-year-old remember the SOUNDGARDEN singer, follow Billboard on Instagram and check out the Stories beginning at 12 p.m. ET Sunday.

This past April, Toni performed an acoustic cover version of TEMPLE OF THE DOG's "Hunger Strike" from her father's home studio during LiveXLive's "Music Lives" global digital music festival.

In August 2017, Toni Cornell joined the band ONEREPUBLIC onstage on ABC's "Good Morning America" to perform the Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah". The performance was a celebration the lives of Chris Cornell and late LINKIN PARK frontman Chester Bennington, both of whom died within months of each other.

Chris Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following a SOUNDGARDEN show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife, Vicky Cornell, by phone. The death was ruled a suicide.

But his family has questioned the medical examiner's ruling, saying that he had a prescription for Ativan and that a higher than recommended dosage may have caused him to experience suicidal thoughts.