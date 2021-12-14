CHRIS CORNELL's Daughter To Perform 'Special Song In Honor' Of Her Father On 'Jimmy Fallon'

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell will "perform a special song in honor of" her dad on this coming Thursday's (December 16) episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

The 17-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram, writing: "Tune in Thursday!!! So excited to perform a special song in honor of my dad on @fallontonight @jimmyfallon".

Three and a half years ago, Toni shared a recording of her and her late father covering Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" to mark Father's Day.

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much," she wrote at the time. "You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father's Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

In April 2020, Toni performed an acoustic cover version of TEMPLE OF THE DOG's "Hunger Strike" from her father's home studio during LiveXLive's "Music Lives" global digital music festival.

In August 2017, Toni Cornell joined the band ONEREPUBLIC onstage on ABC's "Good Morning America" to perform the Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah". The performance was a celebration the lives of Chris Cornell and late LINKIN PARK frontman Chester Bennington, both of whom died within months of each other.

Chris Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following a SOUNDGARDEN show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife, Vicky Cornell, by phone. The death was ruled a suicide. But his family has questioned the medical examiner's ruling, saying that he had a prescription for Ativan and that a higher than recommended dosage may have caused him to experience suicidal thoughts.

