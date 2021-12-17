CHRIS CORNELL's Daughter And PETE THORN Perform 'Nothing Compares 2 U' On 'Jimmy Fallon' (Video)

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell performed her late father's Grammy-nominated cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on last night's (Thursday, December 16) episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". The 17-year-old singer was joined on acoustic guitar by Pete Thorn, who had performed with Chris Cornell on tours supporting the SOUNDGARDEN frontman's "Carry On" and "Scream" solo albums.

Last month, Chris Cornell was nominated for two Grammy Awards: "Best Rock Album" for his covers collection "No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1", and "Best Rock Performance" for his version of "Nothing Compares 2 U".

"No One Sings Like You Anymore", Chris Cornell's handpicked collection of 10 cover songs, which he personally selected and sequenced to celebrate artists and songs that inspired him, was released in December 2020. Recorded by Chris in 2016, the album, which is his last fully completed studio LP, also features his renditions of John Lennon's "Watching The Wheels", GHOSTLAND OBSERVATORY's "Sad Sad City", Harry Nilsson's "Jump Into The Fire", Carl Hall's "You Don't Know Nothing About Love", ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA's "Showdown", Terry Reid's "To Be Treated Rite", Lorraine Ellison's "Stay With Me Baby" (originally released for HBO's show "Vinyl"), and "Get It While You Can", popularized by Janis Joplin. Chris's cover of GUNS N' ROSES' "Patience", which was released on his birthday this year, and earned him his first solo Billboard No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, is also included on the album.

Three and a half years ago, Toni shared a recording of her and her late father covering "Nothing Compares 2 U" to mark Father's Day.

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much," she wrote at the time. "You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father's Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

In April 2020, Toni performed an acoustic cover version of TEMPLE OF THE DOG's "Hunger Strike" from her father's home studio during LiveXLive's "Music Lives" global digital music festival.

In August 2017, Toni Cornell joined the band ONEREPUBLIC onstage on ABC's "Good Morning America" to perform the Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah". The performance was a celebration the lives of Chris Cornell and late LINKIN PARK frontman Chester Bennington, both of whom died within months of each other.

Chris Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following a SOUNDGARDEN show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife, Vicky Cornell, by phone. The death was ruled a suicide. But his family has questioned the medical examiner's ruling, saying that he had a prescription for Ativan and that a higher than recommended dosage may have caused him to experience suicidal thoughts.

