CHRIS CORNELL Movie 'Black Days' To Begin Filming In October

AmeriFilms LLC/Road Rage Films has announced the production of "Black Days", a film based on true events about the last days in the life of grunge music icon Chris Cornell. The movie will star John Holiday ("Walk The Line", CMT's "Sun Records").

Filming for "Black Days" is set to begin first week of October. Due to COVID-19, producers have taken extra precautions to film most actors by themselves with a small crew, social distancing and masks.

AmeriFilms LLC is a Los Angeles-based film production company.

Chris Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following a SOUNDGARDEN show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife, Vicky Cornell, by phone. The death was ruled a suicide.

But his family has questioned the medical examiner's ruling, saying that he had a prescription for Ativan and that a higher than recommended dosage may have caused him to experience suicidal thoughts.

Cornell was honored at a tribute concert called "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" in January 2019 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

In addition to SOUNDGARDEN, Cornell found success with other projects, including AUDIOSLAVE, TEMPLE OF THE DOG as well as solo albums.