CHRIS CORNELL Movie 'Black Days' Is 'Not Sanctioned Or Approved' By His Estate

A representative for the Chris Cornell estate says that the recently announced film, "Black Days", based on true events about the last days in the life of the SOUNDGARDEN singer, is "not sanctioned or approved by the estate." The rep adds in a statement to Pitchfork: "No one contacted the estate for any information."
Helmed by Los Angeles-based film production company AmeriFilms LLC, "Black Days" will star John Holiday ("Walk The Line", CMT's "Sun Records").
Filming for "Black Days" is set to begin first week of October.
Chris Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following a SOUNDGARDEN show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife, Vicky Cornell, by phone. The death was ruled a suicide.
But his family has questioned the medical examiner's ruling, saying that he had a prescription for Ativan and that a higher than recommended dosage may have caused him to experience suicidal thoughts.
Cornell was honored at a tribute concert called "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" in January 2019 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
In addition to SOUNDGARDEN, Cornell found success with other projects, including AUDIOSLAVE, TEMPLE OF THE DOG as well as solo albums.
