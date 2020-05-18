CHRIS ADLER On Being Asked To Speak At VINNIE PAUL Memorial: 'That Was The Moment That I Realized I'm An Adult'

May 18, 2020 0 Comments

CHRIS ADLER On Being Asked To Speak At VINNIE PAUL Memorial: 'That Was The Moment That I Realized I'm An Adult'

In a brand new Facebook Live chat with Mapex Drums USA, former LAMB OF GOD drummer Chris Adler reflected on his participation in the July 2018 public memorial for late PANTERA drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away a week earlier at age of 54.

"I met Dime [late PANTERA guitarist 'Dimebag' Darrell Abbott] several times, but I became close with Vinnie, and they asked me to speak at his funeral," Chris said (see video below). "To be honest with you, that was the moment that I realized I'm an adult. This whole rock and roll experience that I've had has been almost a fantasy, because my hero, my friend is dead, and I'm asked by everyone close to him to please speak about him at his funeral. And I was not without words; I was ready to go. But it was a very difficult thing to accept, because I had to kind of eat it. And that was one of the moments in my life where I realized, like, 'Fuck! I'm an adult now. People are dying at my age, people are dying very close to my age. This is happening.'

"I know Vinnie, and we all know stories of Vinnie," he continued. "He probably didn't eat his greens every morning. I wish he had, but at the same time, if he did, it may not have been the same. I loved him as a person, and I also love the legacy. And he loved me too. It was a sad moment, but I was very proud to be a part of that."

LAMB OF GOD officially parted ways with Chris last July. His replacement is Art Cruz, who has previously played with PRONG and WINDS OF PLAGUE, and filled in for Adler on several LAMB OF GOD tours in 2018 and 2019.

When Adler's absence from LAMB OF GOD's summer 2018 tour was first announced, he released a statement saying that he had been undergoing physical and occupational therapy for injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in late 2017. Chris later said that he was "unwilling to paint by numbers," explaining in an interview: "I had a dream when I was 14 years old, and I've been very fortunate to go around the world several times, and we've played the arenas, we've had the headline slots, we've kind of done everything there is to do, and I just don't really feel the need to continue to do it and miss time from my family."

In addition to LAMB OF GOD, Adler has played drums with a number of metal artists, including MEGADETH, NITRO, BLOTTED SCIENCE and PROTEST THE HERO.

Mapex Spotlight with Chris Adler

Posted by Mapex Drums USA on Monday, May 18, 2020


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).