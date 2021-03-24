CHEVELLE's SAM LOEFFLER: Keeping A Band Together Is 'Harder Than A Marriage'

CHEVELLE drummer Sam Loeffler spoke to Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 about his relationship with his brother, frontman Pete Loeffler. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Pete and I have been best friends since we were pretty young. I was probably 12 or 13, he was 11 or 12, somewhere around that, when we actually started really hanging out. Before that, you're just kind of that typical little brother situation. We share a lot of interest too; that helps a lot. I think that makes all the difference.

"I'll tell you what: I think the secret to any [band's] longevity is just not breaking up," he continued. "It's a very stressful life, which most jobs are, but it's stressful being together that compact for that long. And I think that's why you have these bands that have been around forever that can't stand each other, that can't be around each other. Think about the band OASIS — those two guys [lead singer Liam Gallagher and songwriter/lead guitarist Noel Gallagher] have a legendary hate for each other. And it's amazing and it's funny and everything, but it's sad too, because they can't do their thing because they hate each other.

"We've toured with tons of bands that hate each other, and they just get in the bus and they do it, just because it's their job, but they hate each other. So there's not gonna [be too much] good coming from it in the future.

"I don't know what the secret to that is, man," Sam added. "Honestly, I don't know. But stay together for as long as you can, and hopefully you can keep writing good music. But it is difficult, man. It is worse than a marriage, harder than a marriage. And I know, 'cause I've been married for almost 13 years, I think. The relationships on the road can just rub you sideways."

CHEVELLE's latest album, "Niratias" (Nothing Is Real And This Is A Simulation), was released on March 5. The follow-up to 2016's "The North Corridor" was recorded throughout 2019 and 2020 with longtime producer Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE), CHEVELLE.

"Niratias" bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. It debuted at No. 9, and was the first new release to chart within the Top 10 in over three weeks. In addition, "Niratias" achieved several other accolades. This week, the LP impressively debuted at No. 1 on several Billboard charts, including Rock Album, Alternative Album, Hard Music, Overall Album, Digital Album and Internet Album. "Self Destructor", the album’s acclaimed lead single, also reached the summit of the Active Rock radio chart this week, marking CHEVELLE's 12th No. 1 single at the format.

"The North Corridor" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart and produced a No. 1 Mainstream Rock single, "Joyride (Omen)".

