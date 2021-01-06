CHEVELLE To Release New Single 'Self Destructor' This Friday

CHEVELLE will release the official music video for its new single, "Self Destructor", on Friday, January 8 at 7:00 a.m. PST / 10:00 a.m. EST. A teaser for the clip is available below.

"Self Destructor" is taken from CHEVELLE's upcoming follow-up to 2016's "The North Corridor", which is tentatively due in March.

The first taste of CHEVELLE's new LP came this past November in the form of an acoustic version of a song called "Endlessly", performed by vocalist/guitarist Pete Loeffler, which premiered on CHEVELLE's YouTube channel .

Back in 2018, Pete said that he wrote "about 25 songs" for the band's next disc, but that only eight had been recorded at that point at Joe's House Of Compression studio in Pasadena, California with producer Joe Barresi (KYUSS, MELVINS, THE JESUS LIZARD).

In December 2018, Pete explained to the Rock 100.5 The KATT radio station that "things take longer than we thought" and that the band would take a few more months to make sure the record came out "that much better."

Pete also spoke about his previous comment that CHEVELLE's next album was turning out to be a more melodic affair than "The North Corridor".

"I mean, that's the thing," he said. "You wake up… Everyone has to choose. You're, like, 'Am I gonna be in a good or a bad mood today?' At least in my family, we do… So, on the last two albums, it's been, like, I woke up and I was, like, 'I wanna play heavy shit.' And that's where we've been. But, honestly, the music is way more melodic on this one."

"The North Corridor" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart and produced a No. 1 Mainstream Rock single, "Joyride (Omen)".

The band's album of rarities from 2002-2016, "12 Bloody Spies: B-Sides And Rarities", was released in October 2018 via Epic.

In September 2019, CHEVELLE bassist Dean Bernardini announced that he would "take a break from the road" after completing that year's shows with his bandmates. He added that he would "continue to work" in music in some form or another while also putting time into his art and furniture business at home.

Bernardini had been with CHEVELLE since 2005, even though 2007's "Vena Sera" marked his first studio recording with the band.

