February 22, 2020 0 Comments

CHEVELLE Teases New Song In Studio Video

CHEVELLE has uploaded video footage of the band in the studio writing what it says is "the last song" for its upcoming album.

Last year, CHEVELLE vocalist/guitarist Pete Loeffler said that he wrote "about 25 songs" for the band's next disc, but that only eight had been recorded at that point at Joe's House Of Compression studio in Pasadena, California with producer Joe Barresi (KYUSS, MELVINS, THE JESUS LIZARD).

In December, Pete explained to the Rock 100.5 The KATT radio station that "things take longer than we thought" and that the band would take a few more months to make sure the record came out "that much better."

Pete also spoke about his previous comment that CHEVELLE's next album was turning out to be a more melodic affair than 2016's "The North Corridor".

"I mean, that's the thing," he said. "You wake up… Everyone has to choose. You're, like, 'Am I gonna be in a good or a bad mood today?' At least in my family, we do… So, on the last two albums, it's been, like, I woke up and I was, like, 'I wanna play heavy shit.' And that's where we've been. But, honestly, the music is way more melodic on this one."

"The North Corridor" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart and produced a No. 1 Mainstream Rock single, "Joyride (Omen)".

The band's album of rarities from 2002-2016, "12 Bloody Spies: B-Sides And Rarities", was released in October 2018 via Epic.

Wrapping up writing the last song of the new record!

Writing the last song for the record requires a lot of core control. . . . Pete can also pat his head and rub his belly at the same time thanks to @MattPetersen at The Fitness Pursuit.

Posted by Chevelle on Friday, February 21, 2020

