CHEVELLE Releases Lyric Video For New Song 'Endlessly'

CHEVELLE has released a lyric video for "Endlessly". The track is taken from the band's ninth full-length album, "Niratias", which is being released today (Friday, March 5) via Epic Records.

Prior to its arrival, the band unloaded a salvo of singles, all released to acclaim. Lead single "Self Destructor" has already eclipsed close to five million streams globally and over one million YouTube views on the music video. After emerging as the "#1 Most Added Song," it just broke into the Top 3 at Active Rock, adding to their robust catalogue of hits. Closing in on over two million streams, "Peach" garnered critical acclaim right out of the gate.

"Niratias" is an acronym for "Nothing Is Real and This Is a Simulation", and it represents CHEVELLE at its dimension-blurring best. The body of work twists and turns through crushing guitars and haunting melodies like a cosmically heavy roller coaster at the edge of existence. The instrumental opener "Verruckt" sets the tone with its gnashing distortion and laser-precise groove. "So Long, Mother Earth" doubles as a eulogy for our planet carried by an overpowering scream and searing solo. Clocking in at almost six minutes, "Ghost And Razor" culminates on one final distorted exorcism before a pensive spoken word echoes barely above a whisper on "Lost In Digital Woods".

"Niratias" stands out as CHEVELLE's most pummeling and provocative record yet. Teaming with longtime producer Joe Barresi, the band recorded throughout 2019 and 2020 and pieced together an intriguing and inimitable body of work, with themes that will reveal themselves soon. The album artwork is by Boris Vallejo. The famed and award-winning artist is responsible for the posters used for films like "Knightriders" and "National Lampoon's Vacation", as well as iconic '70s and '80s science fiction novel covers and magazines (such as Heavy Metal).

Throughout its career, CHEVELLE has transformed rock music as tried-and-true outliers. The Chicago rock band has generated close to 1.7 billion global streams, earned 11 number one hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum "Wonder What's Next" highlighted by the double-platinum smash "The Red" and platinum "Send The Pain Below" as well as the platinum "This Type Of Thinking (Could Do Us In)" and gold "Vena Sera". They've landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, including "Sci-Fi Crimes" (2009), "Hats Off To The Bull" (2011), "La Gárgola" (2014) and "The North Corridor" (2016). The latter two each captured No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart.

