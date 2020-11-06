CHEVELLE Has Completed New Album; Video For First Single To Be Shot Next Week

CHEVELLE has completed work on its long-awaited new studio album.

The news about CHEVELLE's upcoming follow-up to 2016's "The North Corridor" was broken during a mock interview between CHEVELLE vocalist/guitarist Pete Loeffler and his brother, CHEVELLE drummer Sam Loeffler.

Speaking about CHEVELLE's current and upcoming activities, Sam said (see video below): "We have some new music coming out after quite a while. It's all finished, the album is done, and we should have a release date very shortly.

"We're gonna shoot a video next week for the first single. I'm excited about that. I'm excited to get out and start working again."

The first taste of CHEVELLE's LP will come in the form of an acoustic version of a new song called "Endlessly", performed by Pete, which will premiere on CHEVELLE's YouTube channel today (Friday, November 6) at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.

"It's kind of exciting," Sam said. "We shot [the video] ourselves with a couple of cell phones. It's what we do."

Back in 2018, Pete Loeffler said that he wrote "about 25 songs" for the band's next disc, but that only eight had been recorded at that point at Joe's House Of Compression studio in Pasadena, California with producer Joe Barresi (KYUSS, MELVINS, THE JESUS LIZARD).

In December 2018, Pete explained to the Rock 100.5 The KATT radio station that "things take longer than we thought" and that the band would take a few more months to make sure the record came out "that much better."

Pete also spoke about his previous comment that CHEVELLE's next album was turning out to be a more melodic affair than "The North Corridor".

"I mean, that's the thing," he said. "You wake up… Everyone has to choose. You're, like, 'Am I gonna be in a good or a bad mood today?' At least in my family, we do… So, on the last two albums, it's been, like, I woke up and I was, like, 'I wanna play heavy shit.' And that's where we've been. But, honestly, the music is way more melodic on this one."

"The North Corridor" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart and produced a No. 1 Mainstream Rock single, "Joyride (Omen)".

The band's album of rarities from 2002-2016, "12 Bloody Spies: B-Sides And Rarities", was released in October 2018 via Epic.


