CHEVELLE Cancels November 2021 Shows 'Due To Changing Circumstances'

CHEVELLE has canceled more than a dozen dates in November "due to changing circumstances beyond [the band's] control."

CHEVELLE has been touring in support of its ninth album, "Niratias", out now via Epic Records. The initial trek kicked off on September 1 in Kansas City and ran through September 25 in Mankato, Minnesota. The tour was scheduled to resume on November 4 in Milwaukee before wrapping November 21 in Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday (October 5), CHEVELLE released the following statement via social media: "We regret to inform our fans that we are unable to move forward with our planned November tour dates. Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances to the same scale our fans deserve. Touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. We are disappointed to not hit the road again but we are making good use of this time to write new music. We want to thank our fans for supporting 'Niratias' and we will see you back out there!"

Affected shows:

Nov. 04 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 05 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

Nov. 06 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! - Indoor Music Hall

Nov. 09 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Nov. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Daytona International Speedway

Nov. 13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

Nov. 14 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

Nov. 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 17 - Richmond, VA - The National

Nov. 18 - Norfolk, VA - Norva Theater

Nov. 20 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

Nov. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

"Niratias" is one of CHEVELLE's most provocative records to date. Teaming with longtime producer Joe Barresi (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE), CHEVELLE recorded throughout 2019 and 2020 and ultimately pieced together an inimitable body of work. The album artwork was designed by Boris Vallejo — the famed and award-winning artist is responsible for the posters used for films like "Knightriders" and "National Lampoon's Vacation", as well as iconic '70s and '80s science fiction novel covers and magazines (such as Heavy Metal).

Over the course of its career, the Chicago rockers have generated nearly half a billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum "Wonder What's Next", which boasts the double-platinum smash "The Red" and the platinum hit "Send The Pain Below". "This Type Of Thinking (Could Do Us In)" attained platinum status, while "Vena Sera" was certified gold. CHEVELLE has landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, including "Sci-Fi Crimes" (2009), "Hats Off To The Bull" (2011), "La Gárgola" (2014) and "The North Corridor" (2016). The latter two each captured the No. 1 slot on the Top Rock Albums chart.

