CHEVELLE Announces 'Niratias' Summer/Fall 2021 Tour Dates

July 26, 2021 0 Comments

CHEVELLE will embark on a U.S. tour later this summer and fall in support of its ninth album, "Niratias", out now via Epic Records. The trek will kick off on September 1 in Kansas City and run through September 25 in Mankato, Minnesota. The tour resumes on November 4 in Milwaukee before wrapping November 21 in Pittsburgh.

"Well, we have to say we are pretty damn happy about a new year, a new album, and now, a new tour. Here's to seeing you all out there," the band says.

Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow, July 27. The general on-sale is set for Friday, July 30.

"Niratias" is one of CHEVELLE's most provocative records to date. Teaming with longtime producer Joe Barresi (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE), CHEVELLE recorded throughout 2019 and 2020 and ultimately pieced together an inimitable body of work. The album artwork was designed by Boris Vallejo — the famed and award-winning artist is responsible for the posters used for films like "Knightriders" and "National Lampoon's Vacation", as well as iconic '70s and '80s science fiction novel covers and magazines (such as Heavy Metal).

Over the course of its career, the Chicago rockers have generated nearly half a billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum "Wonder What's Next", which boasts the double-platinum smash "The Red" and the platinum hit "Send The Pain Below". "This Type Of Thinking (Could Do Us In)" attained platinum status, while "Vena Sera" was certified gold. CHEVELLE has landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, including "Sci-Fi Crimes" (2009), "Hats Off To The Bull" (2011), "La Gárgola" (2014) and "The North Corridor" (2016). The latter two each captured the No. 1 slot on the Top Rock Albums chart.

CHEVELLE tour dates:

Sep. 01 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Sep. 03 - Pryor, OK - Catch the Fever Festival Grounds
Sep. 04 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep. 05 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep. 08 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
Sep. 10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Sep. 11 - Mansfield, OH - Ohio State Reformatory (Inkcarceration)
Sep. 12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sep. 14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Sep. 15 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery
Sep. 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep. 18 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre (Riff Fest)
Sep. 19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
Sep. 21 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center
Sep. 22 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
Sep. 24 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center
Sep. 25 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Event Center - Grand Hall
Nov. 04 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
Nov. 05 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
Nov. 06 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! - Indoor Music Hall
Nov. 09 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Nov. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Daytona International Speedway
Nov. 13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
Nov. 14 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
Nov. 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov. 17 - Richmond, VA - The National
Nov. 18 - Norfolk, VA - Norva Theater
Nov. 20 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Nov. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

