CHESTER BENNINGTON's Widow TALINDA Sets Record Straight Regarding Date Of Her Remarriage

Chester Bennington's widow wants to set the record straight: she did not get remarried on New Year's Eve, the anniversary of the date she tied the knot with the LINKIN PARK lead singer back in 2005. Talinda Bennington actually walked down the aisle on January 4, four months after she announced her engagement to Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman. The ceremony took place at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii.

Earlier tonight, Talinda tweeted: "With joy and love I want to set something straight. ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend. We celebrated with all of our family and friends on the beautiful island of O'ahu. The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways.

"My anniversary w/Chester, wasn't my new wedding date.Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that day with anything http://else.To the tabloids who ran a false story, inciting misguided anger & pain,I ask you FOR WHAT?? To make money ??

"To make money off of a false headline should be criminal. SHAME ON YOU

@TMZ and any other that has repeated the story."

Talinda and Chester's three children — son Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila — reportedly attended the ceremony, along with other friends and family members.

According to TMZ, Chester's relatives have been "super supportive" of Talinda's new relationship. "They think [Fredman is] a good guy and they're especially pleased he's involved with Chester and Talinda's kids," the tabloid site added. "The family thinks [Michael] will help provide stability for the children. We're told the kids are happy, especially because it makes their mom happy."

In 2018, Talinda said that she was "completely surprised" by her husband's passing, explaining that she believed Chris Cornell's death only two months earlier would serve as a deterrent against suicide to the LINKIN PARK singer.

Chester was found dead on July 20, 2017 — on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his late friend and fellow rocker, SOUNDGARDEN frontman Chris Cornell.

After Cornell died in May 2017 as a result of suicide by hanging himself inside his Detroit hotel room, Chester wrote a letter thanking him for inspiring him and hoping he would find peace in "the next life."

Chester married Talinda shortly after his divorce from his first wife, Samantha Marie Olit.

In the first few months since her husband's death, Talinda had used the hashtags #FuckDepression and #MakeChesterProud to grow an online community that is there to support people with depression, and people who have been impacted by a loved one's depression or suicide.

Photo courtesy of "Alive & Running"

