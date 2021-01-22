CHESTER BENNINGTON's Widow TALINDA Announces Split From Firefighter Husband

Chester Bennington's widow has announced her split from her husband of a year.
Talinda Bennington and Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Friedman walked down the aisle on January 4, 2020, four months after they announced their engagement. The ceremony took place at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii.
Earlier today (Friday, January 22), Talinda took to her Twitter to write: "I am ready to announce that Michael and I have decided to move forward with our lives as friends.
"Divorce is never easy, but in our case it is for the best.
"We have remained good friends and he continues to be an important part of my children's lives.
"Love and Loss is part of life and it's even harder when you have to do it in the public eye.
"Thank you for your love and support and respect for our privacy at this time."
Talinda and Michael's wedding a year ago was reportedly attended by Talinda and Chester's three children — son Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila — along with other friends and family members.
In 2018, Talinda said that she was "completely surprised" by Chester's passing, explaining that she believed Chris Cornell's death only two months earlier would serve as a deterrent against suicide to the LINKIN PARK singer.
Chester was found dead on July 20, 2017 — on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his late friend and fellow rocker, SOUNDGARDEN frontman Chris Cornell.
After Cornell died in May 2017 as a result of suicide by hanging himself inside his Detroit hotel room, Chester wrote a letter thanking him for inspiring him and hoping he would find peace in "the next life."
Chester married Talinda shortly after his divorce from his first wife, Samantha Marie Olit.
In the first few months since her husband's death, Talinda had used the hashtags #FuckDepression and #MakeChesterProud to grow an online community that is there to support people with depression, and people who have been impacted by a loved one's depression or suicide.
Photo courtesy of "Alive & Running"
