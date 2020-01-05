CHESTER BENNINGTON's Widow Gets Remarried

According to TMZ, Chester Bennington's widow got remarried on New Year's Eve (December 31) at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii. The groom is Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman.

Talinda and Chester's three children — son Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila — attended the ceremony, along with other friends and family members.

New Year's Eve is also the same date she married the LINKIN PARK frontman in 2005.

Talinda revealed that she was engaged to Fredman last September. At the time, she wrote on Twitter: "I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F.

"I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my LINKIN PARK brothers welcome him to the family with open arms.

"I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vein [sic].

"To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love.

"Thank you for ALL of your continued love and support."

According to TMZ, Chester's relatives have been "super supportive" of Talinda's new relationship. "They think [Fredman is] a good guy and they're especially pleased he's involved with Chester and Talinda's kids," the tabloid site added. "The family thinks [Michael] will help provide stability for the children. We're told the kids are happy, especially because it makes their mom happy."

In 2018, Talinda said that she was "completely surprised" by her husband's passing, explaining that she believed Chris Cornell's death only two months earlier would serve as a deterrent against suicide to the LINKIN PARK singer.

Chester was found dead on July 20, 2017 — on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his late friend and fellow rocker, SOUNDGARDEN frontman Chris Cornell.

After Cornell died in May 2017 as a result of suicide by hanging himself inside his Detroit hotel room, Chester wrote a letter thanking him for inspiring him and hoping he would find peace in "the next life."

Chester married Talinda shortly after his divorce from his first wife, Samantha Marie Olit.

In the first few months since her husband's death, Talinda had used the hashtags #FuckDepression and #MakeChesterProud to grow an online community that is there to support people with depression, and people who have been impacted by a loved one's depression or suicide.

