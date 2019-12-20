CHESTER BENNINGTON's Widow Announces 320 FESTIVAL

Chester Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, has announced the first-ever 320 Festival, set to take place on May 9, 2020 at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.

320 Festival's mission is to help bring awareness to the importance of our mental health and provide attendees the resources they need to better care for their emotional well-being and the well-being of those they love.

This one-day festival will feature a community festival, mental health summit, and benefit concert.

In 2017, Talinda's husband died by suicide. Determined to prevent the pain her family experienced, Talinda partnered with Give An Hour and the Campaign To Change Direction and launched 320 Changes Direction — an effort named in honor of Chester Bennington, whose birthday was March 20. The goal of 320 Changes Direction is to ensure that families are equipped to support loved ones dealing with mental health challenges. Talinda has become an advocate for this effort and speaks regularly on panels, media and events about the need to change our culture so that those who are suffering emotionally can get the care they deserve.

Talinda said: "The idea for 320 was born out of my personal experience and the recognition that we can do better to address the needs of those who are suffering with mental health concerns and addiction. For 13 years, I watched my husband Chester struggle with depression and substance use. I often felt scared and alone. I was uneducated about the challenges he faced and I wanted information — but finding answers to my questions and available help for our family was very difficult.

"After my husband lost his battle with depression and addiction, I knew I had to make a change to the mental health landscape. I began speaking to as many mental health groups as I could find. Whitney Showler and Music For Relief have been very supportive and helpful on this journey.

"So here is what I learned. We don't need to create more programs — there are good ones out there. But we do need to do two things. We need to streamline access to the help that IS available. And we need to change the culture of mental health so that those in need — and their family members — are able to speak openly about their struggles so that they can seek the care they deserve.

"I am proud to join Give An Hour, the lead organization for the Campaign To Change Direction, and the Campaign's 500+ organizations working to drive culture change. And together with Give An Hour and other partners, we will build a new approach to ensure that those in need can easily find help — when they need it."

Talinda and Chester married in 2006 and had three kids together — 13-year-old Tyler Lee and eight-year-old twins Lily and Lila.

Talinda recently announced that she is now engaged and will be getting married to a man named Michael F., who is reportedly a Los Angeles firefighter.

