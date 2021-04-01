CHEAP TRICK's ROBIN ZANDER: We'll Continue Making Music 'As Long As There's Still Musical Breath In Our Bodies'

In a new interview with Brazil's Wikimetal, CHEAP TRICK singer Robin Zander was asked where he thinks his band stands in the history of rock and roll. He replied (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We stand up. [Laughs] We're still here. I don't know. This is what we've always done. We're musicians and songwriters, and we enjoy what we do. And we've always made music for ourselves. We just hope that the audience likes it. And we'll continue to do so as long as there's still musical breath in our bodies."

Zander also talked about CHEAP TRICK's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016 after being eligible since 2002. Asked if the Rock Hall honor was and important moment in the band's career, Robin said: "Yes, it was a big deal. But you've gotta remember, as a band, you kind of think about award shows and things like that as a secondary thing. The most important thing is the fans and making music. So after 25 years of being eligible, you sort of think, 'Well, boy, we could be in the Hall Of Fame.' And then five years goes by after that, and you're not in. Ten years goes by, and you're still not in. And you [think], 'Screw 'em. They don't know what they're talking about anyway.' Fifteen years goes by, and it just keeps going. And then, all of a sudden, you get the phone call, and all is forgiven."

CHEAP TRICK will release its 20th studio album, "In Another World", on April 9 via BMG.

The band's current lineup includes three of its original members: Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx.

Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The band are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore", "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide #1 hit single "The Flame".

CHEAP TRICK's nearly five-decade career has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

