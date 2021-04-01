CHEAP TRICK's ROBIN ZANDER: We'll Continue Making Music 'As Long As There's Still Musical Breath In Our Bodies'

April 1, 2021 0 Comments

CHEAP TRICK's ROBIN ZANDER: We'll Continue Making Music 'As Long As There's Still Musical Breath In Our Bodies'

In a new interview with Brazil's Wikimetal, CHEAP TRICK singer Robin Zander was asked where he thinks his band stands in the history of rock and roll. He replied (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We stand up. [Laughs] We're still here. I don't know. This is what we've always done. We're musicians and songwriters, and we enjoy what we do. And we've always made music for ourselves. We just hope that the audience likes it. And we'll continue to do so as long as there's still musical breath in our bodies."

Zander also talked about CHEAP TRICK's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016 after being eligible since 2002. Asked if the Rock Hall honor was and important moment in the band's career, Robin said: "Yes, it was a big deal. But you've gotta remember, as a band, you kind of think about award shows and things like that as a secondary thing. The most important thing is the fans and making music. So after 25 years of being eligible, you sort of think, 'Well, boy, we could be in the Hall Of Fame.' And then five years goes by after that, and you're not in. Ten years goes by, and you're still not in. And you [think], 'Screw 'em. They don't know what they're talking about anyway.' Fifteen years goes by, and it just keeps going. And then, all of a sudden, you get the phone call, and all is forgiven."

CHEAP TRICK will release its 20th studio album, "In Another World", on April 9 via BMG.

The band's current lineup includes three of its original members: Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx.

Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The band are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore", "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide #1 hit single "The Flame".

CHEAP TRICK's nearly five-decade career has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.




COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).