CHEAP TRICK's RICK NIELSEN On Band's Recording Process: 'We Try To Kill It Every Time'

Rick Nielsen spoke to "Steve Gorman Rocks!", the radio show hosted by former THE BLACK CROWES drummer Steve Gorman, about CHEAP TRICK's just-released new single, "Light Up The Fire". The track will appear on CHEAP TRICK's 20th studio album, "In Another World", which is due on April 9 via BMG.
Asked about the "Light Up The Fire" recording process, the CHEAP TRICK guitarist said: "We just do what we do, and we try not to make it into a production. We start off and we always record everybody at once. And we do it probably three times with any song — we don't dwell on it. We try to get it right, and if we screw up, we patch it in. But usually we don't screw up, so we get a good drum track and a bass track. And Robin [Zander, vocals] sings live the whole time. It's, like, 'C'mon, Robin. Wait till the real vocals. Don't kill yourself here.' But we try to kill it every time, no matter what we're doing."
"In Another World" was produced by CHEAP TRICK's longtime associate Julian Raymond. The LP marks CHEAP TRICK's first new LP since 2017's double-header of "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas".
CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members: Zander, Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx.
Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for its instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The bandmembers are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore", "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide #1 hit single "The Flame". 2016 saw CHEAP TRICK inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, a long-overdue acknowledgement of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.
In September, CHEAP TRICK released a cover version of David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel". The track was engineered and produced by Jack Douglas.
Back in 2018, CHEAP TRICK released a single called "The Summer Looks Good On You" and followed it up with 2019 updates of Harry Nilsson's "Ambush" and John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth".
ICYMI: Catch Steve's interview with the always awesome @CheapTrickRick!https://t.co/rZSQ2qY2OE pic.twitter.com/lJ9wbou2ix
— Steve Gorman Rocks (@gormanrocks) January 30, 2021
