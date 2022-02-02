CHEAP TRICK To Support ROD STEWART On U.S. Tour This Summer

CHEAP TRICK will support Rod Stewart on a U.S. tour this summer. According to a video message from Rod, the trek will kick off in mid-June and run through mid-September.

So far, the following shows have been announced (more to follow):

Jul. 01 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

Jul. 02 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

Jul. 05 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

Jul. 12 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Jul. 16 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

Jul. 19 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Jul. 22 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

Jul. 26 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Canada

Jul. 27 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

Aug. 12 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

Aug. 13 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

Aug. 16 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

Aug. 19 - Mark G Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

Aug. 20 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

Aug. 23 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

Aug. 27 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

Aug. 31 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

Sep. 02 - Daily's Place Amphitheater - Jacksonville, FL

Sep. 03 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for its instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop-rock 'n' roll. The bandmembers are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore", "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide No. 1 hit single "The Flame".

2016 saw CHEAP TRICK inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, a long-overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members: singer Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx.

