CHEAP TRICK To Release New Single 'Light Up The Fire' On Thursday

CHEAP TRICK will release a new single, "Light Up The Fire", on Thursday, January 28. A short preview is available below.
Last fall, CHEAP TRICK singer Robin Zander said that fans won't have to wait too long to hear new music from the band. "We have an album that's already done and it's ready to go," he told AXS TV's "At Home And Social With". "It's been put on hold because of the virus… We're very excited about it. We signed a deal with BMG. And we'll see what happens."
According to Robin, the new CHEAP TRICK LP will please the band's longtime followers, including those who have supported the group since its inception nearly five decades ago.
"We've made a lot of records, and we just continue making records — for ourselves mostly, but also for our immediate fans that still cling to us," he says. "It's something, I think, that is our lifeblood; it keeps us going… And I believe that we still make quality records. If we didn't, we probably wouldn't do it anymore."
In September, CHEAP TRICK released a cover version of David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel". The track was engineered and produced by Jack Douglas.
Back in 2018, CHEAP TRICK released a single called "The Summer Looks Good On You" and followed it up with 2019 updates of Harry Nilsson's "Ambush" and John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth".
The band has released nearly 20 studio records, including three in the past four years: 2016's "Bang, Zoom, Crazy... Hello" and 2017's "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas".
In 2018, CHEAP TRICK took part in the "Nothin' But A Good Time Tour" with POISON.
A career highpoint for the quartet was its 2016 induction into the Rock And Roll Of Fame, where it accepted its award before performing three of its hits — "I Want You to Want Me", "Dream Police" and "Surrender".
CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members: Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx.
Our new single Light Up The Fire is coming out on Thursday. You can pre-save now - https://t.co/k7SgIAC043 pic.twitter.com/jJzPUPgdq3
— Cheap Trick (@cheaptrick) January 22, 2021
