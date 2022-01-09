CHEAP TRICK Performs At Baltimore Ravens Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game: Video, Photos

CHEAP TRICK performed at today's (Sunday, January 9) Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
The legendary rockers played from the Bud Light Touchdown Club during halftime.
Video footage and photos of their appearance can be found below.
Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for its instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop-rock 'n' roll. The bandmembers are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore", "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide No. 1 hit single "The Flame".
2016 saw CHEAP TRICK inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, a long-overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.
CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members: singer Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx.
Came to an #NFL game and got front row seats to a @cheaptrick concert! Boom! pic.twitter.com/vBx6FypSs8
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 9, 2022
Cheap Trick Halftime at the Ravens game
Posted by Tonya Freed on Sunday, January 9, 2022
Cheap Trick!!!! HALFTTIME SHOW!!
Posted by Bethany Reiter on Sunday, January 9, 2022
Cheap Trick at halftime is the highlight of this game. pic.twitter.com/AA702GIEnp
— Todd Karpovich (@toddkarpovich) January 9, 2022
Cheap Trick at halftime!@rockhall #ravensflock pic.twitter.com/V9OAjFODe0
— Christian Schaffer (@schafferwmar) January 9, 2022
#cheaptrick pic.twitter.com/BhwbyjUpDn
— Todd Hill (@TFH721) January 9, 2022
Cheap Trick is performing “Surrender” during the halftime show here at M&T Stadium, and the Ravens and Steelers are taking it way too literally. pic.twitter.com/5vdMWxC3iT
— Anthony Jaskulski (@AnthonyJazz) January 9, 2022
Getting ready for halftime in Baltimore
Photo: Brian St Clair
Posted by Cheap Trick on Sunday, January 9, 2022
@cheaptrick Yea Ya @Ravens pic.twitter.com/5hzsDvk6KG
— Ramman06 (@baltoravorls) January 9, 2022
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).