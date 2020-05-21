CHEAP TRICK Completes Work On New Album

CHEAP TRICK guitarist Rick Nielsen has confirmed to the 95.5 KLOS radio station that the band has completed work on a new studio album. "We have a new record that's coming out," he said in a new interview (hear audio below). "We are signed to BMG, and the record is finished. So we're just kind of waiting till all this junk subsides," referring to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.
Back in 2018, CHEAP TRICK released a single called "The Summer Looks Good On You" via Big Machine Records. The band co-produced the song with longtime collaborator Julian Raymond, who also worked on CHEAP TRICK's last three albums, 2016's "Bang, Zoom, Crazy... Hello" and 2017's "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas".
In 2018, CHEAP TRICK took part in the "Nothin' But A Good Time Tour" with POISON.
The band has released nearly 20 studio records, including three in the past four years.
A career highpoint for the quartet was its 2016 induction into the Rock And Roll Of Fame, where it accepted its award before performing three of its hits — "I Want You to Want Me", "Dream Police" and "Surrender".
CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010.
