CHEAP TRICK Bassist TOM PETERSSON Recovering From Open-Heart Surgery

CHEAP TRICK bassist Tom Petersson has revealed that he is recovering from open-heart surgery.

The 70-year-old rocker addressed his health status one day after the band's appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert".

Earlier today (Friday, April 9), the CHEAP TRICK social media was updated with the following statement from Petersson: "Hi everyone, You may have noticed that I was sitting down during Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' performance last night. I had to have open heart surgery a month ago and am under doctor's orders to take it easy. I'm currently recuperating and slowly but surely getting stronger every day. Can't wait to get back to see all of you again soon."

Petersson is one of the three founding members of CHEAP TRICK — alongside singer Robin Zander and guitarist Rick Nielsen — who are still in the band. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx.

CHEAP TRICK has just released its 20th studio album, "In Another World", via BMG.

Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The band are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore", "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide #1 hit single "The Flame".

CHEAP TRICK's nearly five-decade career has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

