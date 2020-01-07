CHEAP TRICK Announces North American Tour With ROD STEWART

CHEAP TRICK will team up with Rod Stewart for a North American tour this summer. According to Rolling Stone, the 21-date trek — which features Stewart as the headliner and CHEAP TRICK as the "special guest" — will launch on July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio and end on September 5 in Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

The CHEAP TRICK fan club sale will begin on Wednesday, January 8 at 10 a.m. local time via the band's web site. A Citi card pre-sale will start at Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. and run through Thursday, January 9 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Jul. 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Jul. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Jul. 25 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jul. 29 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center (without CHEAP TRICK)

Jul. 31 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 01 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 05 - Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 08 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (without CHEAP TRICK)

Aug. 09 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 11 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 15 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 22 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Aug. 29 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 30 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sep. 02 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Sep. 04 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sep. 05 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Back in 2018, CHEAP TRICK released a single called "The Summer Looks Good On You" via Big Machine Records. The band co-produced the song with longtime collaborator Julian Raymond, who also worked on CHEAP TRICK's last three albums, 2016's "Bang, Zoom, Crazy... Hello" and 2017's "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas".

In 2018, CHEAP TRICK took part in the "Nothin' But A Good Time Tour" with POISON.

The band has released nearly 20 studio records, including three in the past four years.

A career highpoint for the quartet was its 2016 induction into the Rock And Roll Of Fame, where it accepted its award before performing three of its hits — "I Want You to Want Me", "Dream Police" and "Surrender".

CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010.