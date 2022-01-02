CHEAP TRICK Announces February/March 2022 Las Vegas Residency

January 2, 2022 0 Comments

Legendary rockers CHEAP TRICK have announced a residency at the 900-seat The Strat Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, set to take place February 25-26 and March 4-5.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, tickets — which start at $75 and run as high as $300 for VIP packages — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, January 3 at tickets.thestrat.com/CheapTrick. All attendees will be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours prior to event entry, or have vaccination cards showing they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The VIP Soundcheck Experience includes:

* A unique opportunity to attend the band's private pre-show soundcheck
* Exclusive CHEAP TRICK merchandise
* Commemorative VIP laminate
* Dedicated entrance and check-in with a member of CHEAP TRICK's team
* Early entry to venue
* Group picture with the band

"We're going to play sort of like what we had done before, when we've played a full album, and then extra tracks," CHEAP TRICK guitarist Rick Nielsen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We're going to try to do that in Vegas. We can play the first album, the second album, third album and fourth album over a four-night stand."

CHEAP TRICK's 20th studio album, "In Another World", was released in April 2021 via BMG. Produced by longtime associate Julian Raymond, the LP saw CHEAP TRICK doing what they do better than anyone — crafting indelible rock 'n' roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics, and seemingly inexorable energy. Trademark anthems like "Light Up The Fire" and "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll" are countered by more introspective — but no less exuberant — considerations of times past, present, and unknowable future on such strikingly potent new tracks as "Another World" and "I'll See You Again".

"In Another World" — which marks CHEAP TRICK's first new LP since 2017's double-header of "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas" — further showcases CHEAP TRICK at their most eclectic, touching on a myriad of distinct sounds and song approaches, from the swampy Chicago blues number "Final Days" (featuring fiery harmonica from Grammy Award-nominated singer and WET WILLIE frontman Jimmy Hall) to a timely rendition of John Lennon's still-relevant "Gimme Some Truth", originally released for Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 and featuring the instantly recognizable guitar sound of erstwhile SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones.

CHEAP TRICK is, of course, one of rock's hardest-working live acts, lighting it up at arenas, concert halls, and amphitheaters worldwide more than 150 nights each year. Alas, recent events have forced the band off the road for perhaps the longest hiatus of their storied history.

