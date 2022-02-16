CHEAP TRICK Adds 19 Shows To Summer 2022 North American Tour With ROD STEWART

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted singer-songwriter, today announced 19 newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guests CHEAP TRICK. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the 38-date tour will be Stewart's first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Tickets for most of the newly added U.S. tour dates go on sale to the public starting on Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. local time and tickets to the Canadian dates go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. Separately, tickets for the Santa Barbara, California concert on June 18 will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time via AXS.com and through the Santa Barbara Bowl box office.

U.S. Presales: Rod Stewart fan club members have access to a special ticket presale for U.S. concerts (except shows in Hollywood, Mountain View, Santa Barbara, and Seattle) beginning Monday, February 21 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m. local time, visit RodStewart.com. Citi is the official card of the "Rod Stewart In Concert" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.

Presales for Seattle, Washington (June 11), Hollywood, California (June 14) and Mountain View, California (June 17) concerts as follows: Rod Stewart fan club presale is from Monday, February 28 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. local time. For the Hollywood Bowl concert, American Express card members will have access to a special presale starting Friday, February 25 - Thursday, March 3. For the Mountain View, California and Seattle, Washington concerts, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday March 1 - Thursday, March 3.

Canada Presales: Rod Stewart fan club members have access to a special ticket presale for Canada concerts beginning Monday, February 28 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. local time, visit RodStewart.com for more information. American Express card members in Canada will have access to Amex Front of the Line presale tickets starting Tuesday March 1 at 10 a.m. - Thursday March 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

Additionally, Rod will return to his stellar Las Vegas residency "Rod Stewart: The Hits" with runs that bookend his tour, May 13-21 and September 23 - October 1, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Since its premiere in 2011, Stewart's residency has remained one of the best-reviewed and must-see shows on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Rod Stewart 2022 summer North American tour with special guests CHEAP TRICK:

June 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena^

June 11 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^#

June 14 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Bowl^#

June 17 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre^#

June 18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl^*#

June 21 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center^

June 26 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^

July 01 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

July 02 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

July 05 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 07 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Ground^

July 08 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center^

July 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^

July 16 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens^#

July 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 27 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 12 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

August 16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

August 20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

August 23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 26 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion^

August 27 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 31 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 02 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

September 03 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena^

September 09 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell^#

September 10 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre^#

September 14 - Saskatoon, SA - SaskTel Centre^#

September 16 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome^#

September 17 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place^#

^ Newly added date

* Not a Live Nation date

# On sale March 4

Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for its instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop-rock 'n' roll. The bandmembers are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore", "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide No. 1 hit single "The Flame".

2016 saw CHEAP TRICK inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, a long-overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

CHEAP TRICK's current lineup includes three of its original members: singer Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen's son Daxx.

