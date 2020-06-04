CHARLIE BENANTE And JOHN 5 Team Up For Quarantine Cover Of KISS's 'Mr. Speed' (Video)

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante has teamed up with ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5, TRIXTER bassist P.J. Farley (TRIXTER) and KUARANTINE guitarist Joe McGinness to record a "quarantine" cover version of the KISS song "Mr. Speed".

Benante uploaded a video of the performance to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "This has always Been a favorite from the Great 'Rock and Roll Over' album. According to Paul: It's was written about having all the lines and know-how to pick up a woman quickly !

"Here is a fun version of a KLASSIK song ! Thanks to John 5, PJ and Joe #paulstanley #genesimmons #petercriss #acefrehley #kissband #70skiss #kissalive #kissarmy @joe_mcginness_official @kissonline @pjfarley @Kuarantine_Official @john5official @anthrax.com @kissnyc @knightsinsatanservice #trixter @officialraband thanks to @dlevanchuk for the awesome edit"

Benante has been using his coronavirus downtime to connect virtually with other metal musicians and share videos of them covering various pop, rock and metal tracks, including those by RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, Billie Eilish and Tom Petty.

ANTHRAX has spent most of the last four years touring in support of its latest album, "For All Kings", which was released in February 2016. A follow-up effort is expected in 2021.

