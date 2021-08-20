Celebrate Life And Legacy Of POWER TRIP Frontman RILEY GALE

POWER TRIP frontman Riley Gale was a force of nature within the heavy music community. Anyone who met Riley knows that he loved his fans and considered them extended members of his family. He was always quick with a smile and words of encouragement and comfort.

Riley was also a champion for those who are misunderstood, marginalized, and mistreated. He wanted everyone to be treated with kindness, love, and respect, regardless of their background or social status. His song lyrics and the actions he took off-stage demonstrated Riley's desire to make the world a better place.

When Riley passed on August 25, 2020, it was a devastating blow to all who knew and loved him. His friends and family continue to grieve, but they also promised to continue Riley's legacy of doing good for others.

In that spirit, Riley's friends, fans and the entire Gale family are happy to announce the official launch of The Riley Gale Foundation, a 501-(C) (3) charity.

Riley obviously loved music, but he also fiercely defended those who have been marginalized by society. He used his influence to encourage others to contribute time, money and emotional support to those in need. When Riley passed, the family asked for donations to be sent to Dallas Hope Charities, his favorite charitable organization. Contributions came from around the globe and enabled Dallas Hope Charities to purchase a home for people who are going through a difficult transitional period.

Riley also loved animals. If he could have, Riley would have rescued every stray, abandoned, or mistreated dog he saw. Tommy, his beloved, funny-looking mutt, was always at his side.

The Riley Gale Foundation will continue to support Dallas Hope Charities and similar organizations. It will also support local, neighborhood-based animal rescues that are in constant need of funds and supplies. They'll support and contribute to various mental health programs.

The Gale family will administer the Foundation; they have committed to dispersing 100% of all net proceeds raised by the foundation to those in need, and contributions will be transparent and public.

In order to properly celebrate who Riley was — and to publicly launch The Riley Gale Foundation — they are excited to announce the first annual Riley Gale & Friends Day Vol. 1 (RG Day Vol.1). Taking place on August 25, 2021 at Deep Ellum Art Co. in Dallas, Texas, the first of many events of its kind, one and all are invited to join for music, memories, food and fun. And most importantly, to have a blast celebrating the life and legacy of Riley Gale.

The event is free but contributions to The Riley Gale Foundation are encouraged and appreciated. There will be a live and online auction featuring dozens of one-off musical items, merchandise, artwork, gift certificates, items from Riley's personal collection and more. Details are below, and for more information vist The Riley Gale Foundation here.

Please RSVP for Riley Gale & Friends Day Vol. 1 on Facebook.

For direct contributions to The Riley Gale Foundation, go to www.rileygale.org.

An autopsy report for Gale ruled that he died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, while the manner of death was ruled accidental.