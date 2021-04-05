Celebrate 'International Guitar Month' With Limited-Run SiriusXM 'Guitar Greats' Channel

April 5, 2021 0 Comments

Celebrate 'International Guitar Month' With Limited-Run SiriusXM 'Guitar Greats' Channel

SiriusXM is celebrating International Guitar Month this April with a new, limited-engagement channel, SiriusXM Guitar Greats (Ch. 105), saluting the greatest guitarists in history.

From April 5 at 12 p.m. ET through April 19 at 3 a.m. ET, SiriusXM Guitar Greats will spotlight music from the world's most innovative and influential guitarists: Les Paul, Robert Johnson, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, The Edge, Jimmy Page, Nancy Wilson, Prince, Eric Clapton, Brad Paisley, Tom Morello, Eddie Van Halen, Keith Urban, Jimi Hendrix, Jack White, and many more. Throughout the channel's run, listeners will also hear exclusive guest DJ specials featuring famous artists playing their favorite guitarists (see the guest DJ lineup below).

Plus, one lucky SiriusXM subscriber will win a Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s Tobacco Burst Guitar like the one Clapton played in the early days of CREAM, an autographed backstage laminate, and more. To enter and for official rules, visit siriusxm.com/clapton.

A a sneak peek at the channel's first guest DJ, Dave Navarro, is available below.

Guest DJs (all times ET)

Dave Navarro

April 5 at 1 p.m.
April 6 at 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.
April 7 at 7 p.m.
April 8 at 12 p.m.
April 9 at 9 p.m.
April 10 at 10 a.m.
April 11 at 2 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Nancy Wilson

April 5 at 5 p.m.
April 6 at 2 p.m.
April 7 at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
April 8 at 4 p.m.
April 9 at 9 a.m.
April 10 at 1 a.m. and 2 p.m.
April 11 at 7 p.m.

Keb' Mo'

April 5 at 9 p.m.
April 6 at 6 p.m.
April 7 at 11 a.m.
April 8 at 8 p.m.
April 9 at 1 p.m.
April 10 at 6 p.m.
April 11 at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Peter Frampton

April 6 at 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
April 7 at 3 p.m.
April 8 at 8 a.m.
April 9 at 12 a.m. and 5 p.m.
April 10 at 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
April 11 at 11 a.m.
April 12 at 9 a.m.

Eric Clapton photo: © 2020 Crossroads Concerts LLC / Jimi Hendrix photo: Colin Beard / © Authentic Hendrix, LLC / Eddie Van Halen photo: Paul Chinn, Los Angeles Public Library / Nancy Wilson photo: Jeremy Danger

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).