Celebrate 'International Guitar Month' With Limited-Run SiriusXM 'Guitar Greats' Channel

SiriusXM is celebrating International Guitar Month this April with a new, limited-engagement channel, SiriusXM Guitar Greats (Ch. 105), saluting the greatest guitarists in history.

From April 5 at 12 p.m. ET through April 19 at 3 a.m. ET, SiriusXM Guitar Greats will spotlight music from the world's most innovative and influential guitarists: Les Paul, Robert Johnson, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, The Edge, Jimmy Page, Nancy Wilson, Prince, Eric Clapton, Brad Paisley, Tom Morello, Eddie Van Halen, Keith Urban, Jimi Hendrix, Jack White, and many more. Throughout the channel's run, listeners will also hear exclusive guest DJ specials featuring famous artists playing their favorite guitarists (see the guest DJ lineup below).

Plus, one lucky SiriusXM subscriber will win a Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s Tobacco Burst Guitar like the one Clapton played in the early days of CREAM, an autographed backstage laminate, and more. To enter and for official rules, visit siriusxm.com/clapton.

A a sneak peek at the channel's first guest DJ, Dave Navarro, is available below.

Guest DJs (all times ET)

Dave Navarro

April 5 at 1 p.m.

April 6 at 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

April 7 at 7 p.m.

April 8 at 12 p.m.

April 9 at 9 p.m.

April 10 at 10 a.m.

April 11 at 2 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Nancy Wilson

April 5 at 5 p.m.

April 6 at 2 p.m.

April 7 at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

April 8 at 4 p.m.

April 9 at 9 a.m.

April 10 at 1 a.m. and 2 p.m.

April 11 at 7 p.m.

Keb' Mo'

April 5 at 9 p.m.

April 6 at 6 p.m.

April 7 at 11 a.m.

April 8 at 8 p.m.

April 9 at 1 p.m.

April 10 at 6 p.m.

April 11 at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Peter Frampton

April 6 at 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

April 7 at 3 p.m.

April 8 at 8 a.m.

April 9 at 12 a.m. and 5 p.m.

April 10 at 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

April 11 at 11 a.m.

April 12 at 9 a.m.

Eric Clapton photo: © 2020 Crossroads Concerts LLC / Jimi Hendrix photo: Colin Beard / © Authentic Hendrix, LLC / Eddie Van Halen photo: Paul Chinn, Los Angeles Public Library / Nancy Wilson photo: Jeremy Danger

