CAVALERA CONSPIRACY 'Might' Record New EP, Says IGOR CAVALERA

In a new interview with Christina Rowatt of The Void With Christina, former SEPULTURA drummer Igor Cavalera spoke about the status of CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, his long-running collaborative project with his brother, ex-SEPULTURA frontman Max Cavalera. "Actually, I've been talking to Max about doing something new," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We might do an EP at some point. That's what I love about doing stuff with my brother. Because we're not attached to a band itself — it's just me and him — we can do things as we want without really thinking too much. And what I mean by that is acting on our gut feeling, which is something that a lot of people lose with time — you lose that gut feeling where you're supposed to do certain things because you want [to] and not necessarily being trapped into a label or into a certain thing. So, I guess CAVALERA has that freedom. And it's quite liberating for me and him that all it takes for us is just a little phone call, and then we do certain tours or an album. It's quite fun to do this and take all the drama out that involves being in a band with more people, which sometimes can be super annoying. That's what I enjoy the most about doing CAVALERA — the fact that we have this very straight connection where a few words define what we're gonna do."

CAVALERA CONSPIRACY's fourth album, "Psychosis", was released in November 2017 via Napalm Records. Max described the musical direction of the LP to Sam Sheppard from SINATE as "a mix. It's a real death metal/thrash metal-mix album, most of the stuff, except for 'Psychosis', the title track, which is instrumental, which is a bit like tribal prog rock, and 'Hellfire', which is more like NAILBOMB and GODFLESH, which also has Justin from GODFLESH on it. Everything else is very straightforward death/thrash. There's one song, 'Judas Pariah', that's a bit more black metal, and that was really fun, messing around in that area. I don't do much with that stuff, but that song came out really good. I kind of wanna do more of that, 'cause it was really fun and it was a blast making that song. But the bulk of the record is really… kind of like what a lot of people like about me and Igor is the era of [SEPULTURA's] 'Beneath The Remains' [and] 'Arise'."

Max went on to say that the overall direction of "Psychosis" was influenced in part by the album's producer, Arthur Rizk. "The producer was really into the whole catalog of me and Igor, but specifically those albums ['Beneath The Remains' and 'Arise'] he liked a lot," he said. "So he was going for delivering vocals that would be more towards those records than the newer stuff I've done. And, yeah, for me, it was fun. It was, like, 'Sure, we can try to recreate some of the magic.' But I think the album has a sound of right now, which I think is cool. It's got noise and elements like that; there's a lot of noise between every song — there's no silence."

SEPULTURA fell apart in 1996 with the exit of Max after the rest of the band split with his wife Gloria as their manager. Igor stuck around with the group for another ten years before leaving SEPULTURA and re-teaming with Max in CAVALERA CONSPIRACY.

Although SEPULTURA has maintained a diehard fanbase in all parts of the world throughout the band's nearly four-decade history, Max-era albums "Roots" and "Chaos A.D." were by far SEPULTURA's most commercially successful, having both been certified gold in the U.S. for sales in excess of five hundred thousand copies.

