CATTLE DECAPITATION's 'Bring Back The Plague' Music Video Includes Toilet Paper, Self-Isolation And Hand Sanitizers

April 1, 2020 0 Comments

CATTLE DECAPITATION's 'Bring Back The Plague' Music Video Includes Toilet Paper, Self-Isolation And Hand Sanitizers

The official music video for the song "Bring Back The Plague" from San Diego-based deathgrind masters CATTLE DECAPITATION can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Death Atlas", which was released last November via Metal Blade Records.

CATTLE DECAPITATION frontman Travis Ryan comments: "With the cancellation of our ironically titled 'Europandemic Tour' and social distancing recommendations set in place, we found ourselves with not much to do. So we figured why not address the elephant in the room in the form of a music video for 'Bring Back The Plague' and just film it on our mobile phones instead of with an actual crew. Dave [McGraw] didn't even have access to a drum kit and nobody is leaving their houses anyways so we decided to lighten the mood with a video.

"Everything from the band name to the lyrics to the merchandise to the imagery have always been heavily steeped in metaphors and irony always with tongue firmly in cheek, so this new video by David Hall at Uneasy Sleeper may just be our coup de grâce... for better, or for worse. Just don't take it too seriously, we obviously didn't. After all it is April Fool's Day so sit back, have a laugh if you can and stay the fuck home."

Ryan added on Facebook: " Covid-19, toilet paper, self-isolation, hand sanitizer, party people, some douche with tigers, TikTok dancing, face masks, boredom, video games, latex gloves, people fighting over some of these things, hand washing... find it all in the new CATTLE DECAPITATION video for 'Bring Back The Plague'! Filmed while bored as fuck during the Covid-19 pandemic, March 2020 and shot by ourselves on our mobile phones. Edited by David Hall."

Produced once again by Dave Otero, "Death Atlas" also features a number of guests: Laure Le Prunenec (IGORRR, RICINN), Riccardo Conforti (VOID OF SILENCE), Dis Pater (MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY), Jon Fishman (PHISH) — plus, brass instrumentalists from Ottone Pesante.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).