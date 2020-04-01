CATTLE DECAPITATION's 'Bring Back The Plague' Music Video Includes Toilet Paper, Self-Isolation And Hand Sanitizers

The official music video for the song "Bring Back The Plague" from San Diego-based deathgrind masters CATTLE DECAPITATION can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Death Atlas", which was released last November via Metal Blade Records.

CATTLE DECAPITATION frontman Travis Ryan comments: "With the cancellation of our ironically titled 'Europandemic Tour' and social distancing recommendations set in place, we found ourselves with not much to do. So we figured why not address the elephant in the room in the form of a music video for 'Bring Back The Plague' and just film it on our mobile phones instead of with an actual crew. Dave [McGraw] didn't even have access to a drum kit and nobody is leaving their houses anyways so we decided to lighten the mood with a video.

"Everything from the band name to the lyrics to the merchandise to the imagery have always been heavily steeped in metaphors and irony always with tongue firmly in cheek, so this new video by David Hall at Uneasy Sleeper may just be our coup de grâce... for better, or for worse. Just don't take it too seriously, we obviously didn't. After all it is April Fool's Day so sit back, have a laugh if you can and stay the fuck home."

Ryan added on Facebook: " Covid-19, toilet paper, self-isolation, hand sanitizer, party people, some douche with tigers, TikTok dancing, face masks, boredom, video games, latex gloves, people fighting over some of these things, hand washing... find it all in the new CATTLE DECAPITATION video for 'Bring Back The Plague'! Filmed while bored as fuck during the Covid-19 pandemic, March 2020 and shot by ourselves on our mobile phones. Edited by David Hall."

Produced once again by Dave Otero, "Death Atlas" also features a number of guests: Laure Le Prunenec (IGORRR, RICINN), Riccardo Conforti (VOID OF SILENCE), Dis Pater (MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY), Jon Fishman (PHISH) — plus, brass instrumentalists from Ottone Pesante.

