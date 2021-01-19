CATTLE DECAPITATION Releases Music Video For 'Finish Them'

CATTLE DECAPITATION's music video for the song "Finish Them" can be seen below. Directed by Nicholas Vidler, the clip features live footage from the band's sold-out shows in Melbourne, Australia in early 2020. The track is taken from CATTLE DECAPITATION's latest album, "Death Atlas", which was released in November 2019 via Metal Blade Records.

Vocalist Travis Ryan comments: "When traveling to Australia to embark on our Australia/New Zealand/Japan tour in early 2020, we wondered what would await us on their soil as bushfires were raging, claiming the lives of millions of wild animals, altering the lives of many of our fans and citizens of Australia. What we didn't expect was record turnouts with serious rabid fans that I think just wanted to take their minds off the current state of affairs and do their best to have a good time given the utterly shit circumstances they were experiencing. We quickly organized meet-and-greets at the last minute and were able to raise well over $25,000AUD for the Cobargo Wildlife Sanctuary, who had pretty much lost everything in the fires.

"Thanks to the incredible support from our fans Down Under and through other folks ready to help, they were able to rebuild. We really felt like we had been given a gift by the fans, so we wanted to give back to these people who came out and raged with us by releasing our final music video for 'Death Atlas', which showcases how sick the shows were and how truly amazing our fans are. Look close, maybe you'll find yourself in the crowd!

"Looking forward to returning to the stage one day, hopefully soon!"

Produced once again by Dave Otero, "Death Atlas" features a number of guests: Laure Le Prunenec (IGORRR, RICINN), Riccardo Conforti (VOID OF SILENCE), Dis Pater (MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY), Jon Fishman (PHISH) — plus, brass instrumentalists from Ottone Pesante.

Ryan told New Noise about the making of "Death Atlas": "It’s morphed from one or two people writing most of it to the process including everyone, even myself. I might not write any riffs, but arrangements change big time when I bring lyrics into play, and we've all adapted to writing catchier songs. They keep me in mind when writing choruses, and I keep in mind things I could be doing when they're writing, and it all ends up coming together, mostly in the studio. We're making honest-to-god albums now instead of collections of songs. Not to take anything away from the previous albums; it's just different. We're more experienced now."

