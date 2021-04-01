Cat-Fronted Metal Band CATTERA Releases Debut Single 'Hunger Of The Beast' For Charity

Hailing from the literal streets of New York City, CATTERA is a feline four-piece fronted by reformed street cat Roope-Shakir, fur baby of Fearless Records product manager Anna Mrzyglocki.

Today, CATTERA has released its debut single, "Hunger Of The Beast", via Bandcamp. Listen below.

"I knew Roope-Shakir had star power from the moment he entered my apartment," Mrzyglocki says. "I heard his emotion-filled meows and knew he needed to be the front cat of a metal band. It sparked a passion for A&R I never knew I had. People may think CATTERA is just another 'industry plant,' but there's real talent here."

"I'm stoked to release my first track with CATTERA, as I'm a huge fan of OG animal kingdom metal bands like HATEBEAK and CANINUS," Roope-Shakir purrs. "I hope I can be an inspiration to all street cats who have something to say."

CATTERA also shared a behind-the-scenes studio clip, offering a look at its creative process.

Follow CATTERA on Instagram here.

100% of the track sales and any additional donations will directly benefit Whiskers-A-GoGo, the Brooklyn non profit volunteer-run cat rescue group that got Roope-Shakir off the streets and into his forever home.

