Cat-Fronted Metal Band CATTERA Releases Debut Single 'Hunger Of The Beast' For Charity

Hailing from the literal streets of New York City, CATTERA is a feline four-piece fronted by reformed street cat Roope-Shakir, fur baby of Fearless Records product manager Anna Mrzyglocki.
Today, CATTERA has released its debut single, "Hunger Of The Beast", via Bandcamp. Listen below.
"I knew Roope-Shakir had star power from the moment he entered my apartment," Mrzyglocki says. "I heard his emotion-filled meows and knew he needed to be the front cat of a metal band. It sparked a passion for A&R I never knew I had. People may think CATTERA is just another 'industry plant,' but there's real talent here."
"I'm stoked to release my first track with CATTERA, as I'm a huge fan of OG animal kingdom metal bands like HATEBEAK and CANINUS," Roope-Shakir purrs. "I hope I can be an inspiration to all street cats who have something to say."
CATTERA also shared a behind-the-scenes studio clip, offering a look at its creative process.
Follow CATTERA on Instagram here.
100% of the track sales and any additional donations will directly benefit Whiskers-A-GoGo, the Brooklyn non profit volunteer-run cat rescue group that got Roope-Shakir off the streets and into his forever home.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).