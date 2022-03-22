CARCASS Announces Spring 2022 U.S. Tour With IMMOLATION And CREEPING DEATH

British extreme metal pioneers CARCASS have announced plans for a U.S. headline tour this spring with direct support from IMMOLATION and openers CREEPING DEATH. The tour kicks off on May 12 in Austin, Texas and will culminate on May 27 at Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time at this location.

Tour dates:

May 12 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access+

May 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

May 15 - Tucson, AZ - 101 Toole

May 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

May 17 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

May 20 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

May 21 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown*

May 22 - Madison, WI - The Majestic

May 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

May 24 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

May 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere^

May 26 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs^

May 27 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

+ No IMMOLATION or CREEPING DEATH

* No CREEPING DEATH

^ No IMMOLATION

Last summer, CARCASS frontman Jeff Walker spoke to AndrewHaug.com about how he has been spending the coronavirus downtime in his native United Kingdom. He said: "We're kind of lucky that we had some reserves in the bank, so we could survive that way. I'm a bit of a squirrel; I always make sure there's money in the bank to see us through hard times. And luckily, it was enough to tide us over for this period.

"As far as me getting by personally, I've just been looking for small joys in life — small things locally or whatever," he continued. "Living a jetsetting life and having exciting times traveling the world and playing gigs, it's one extreme to another. I'm just looking for small things to keep me happy and finding solace in the smallest things. I've been walking and cycling a lot more. There's a lot of local history that I never noticed before — railway tracks and lines and really boring stuff, middle-age stuff like that that I've kind of got interested in.

"I've enjoyed the hiatus, to be honest… We'd been touring for seven years without a break, and it's been healthy to step back and have a break. I'd also say it's been a bit detrimental because we haven't played together for 18 months now. So we're gonna be incredibly rusty if we ever get to play again.

"It's been positive, but now it's starting to drag a bit," Walker added. "The novelty's wearing off because we just had a to cancel a European tour which would have been great timing for promotion of the [new CARCASS] album ['Torn Arteries'].

"There's no real end in sight for me. I wanna see things happen before I commit CARCASS to anything. We have confirmed a gig that we're gonna play in November in the U.K. But as far as touring is concerned, I still see people booking tours and they still get canceled. I think it's a bit kind of crappy to give false hope to people."

CARCASS played its first pandemic-era concert on November 6 at the Damnation Festival in Leeds, U.K.

"Torn Arteries" was released in September via Nuclear Blast Records. Drummer Daniel Wilding did session work in Sweden at Studio Gröndahl with David Castillo while guitars were recorded at The Stationhouse with James Atkinson in Leeds, England. Eventually needing some form of residential location to finalize vocals, bass, and other guitarwork, the band headed back to Studio Gröndahl in Sweden to continue work in a very relaxed atmosphere with Castillo.