CANNIBAL CORPSE's PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ: 'The Fact That We're Still Around And Relevant 30 Years Later Is Pretty Incredible'

April 3, 2021 0 Comments

CANNIBAL CORPSE's PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ: 'The Fact That We're Still Around And Relevant 30 Years Later Is Pretty Incredible'

CANNIBAL CORPSE drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz spoke to "The Dan Chan Show" about the fact that his band is considered to be one of the forefathers of the late 1980s and early 1990s death metal scene. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's cool, I guess — just the fact that we happened to be in the right place at the right time, obviously, growing up when we did. So it's a little bit of luck in that way. And it's just very exciting and cool that we were able to kind of help create a genre here, I guess. The fact that, like I said, we're still around and relevant 30 years later and all that, it's pretty incredible. So, it's definitely a cool accomplishment and a cool feeling to know that we're one of the ones still standing and were there in the beginning of it all."

Asked if there is "some weight" around his and his bandmates' necks every time they make an album, Paul said: "I don't think so. I think we just do what we do. The way I look at it is we're CANNIBAL CORPSE. There was never any expectations. There wasn't some formula or something. We just strived and strived to be the best band we could. I think it really just comes out of us from inside when we have to create. So I think it's just kind of business as usual, for the most part, when we're about to start writing and put a new record out or what have you."

CANNIBAL CORPSE's new album, "Violence Unimagined", will be released on April 16 via Metal Blade Records. Erik Rutan, one of the death metal's most acclaimed guitarists who is known for his time as part of MORBID ANGEL throughout the '90s and early 2000s, as well as handling vocals/guitars for HATE ETERNAL, lent his guitar as well as production skills to the effort, which was recorded at his Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rutan previously produced four CANNIBAL CORPSE albums (in addition to "Violence Unimagined"), alongside the likes of GOATWHORE, SOILENT GREEN and BELPHEGOR. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, in 2020 he became a full member, contributing to the writing process.




COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).