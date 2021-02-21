CANNIBAL CORPSE's PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ Says 'Violence Unimagined' Features His 'Most Intense Drumming Performance Physically'

Florida death metallers CANNIBAL CORPSE will release their 15th studio album, "Violence Unimagined", on April 16 via Metal Blade Records. Already well known for the level of extreme technicality they bring to every record, on "Violence Unimagined", the members of CANNIBAL CORPSE have further upped their game, particularly in Paul Mazurkiewicz's drumming.

Speaking to KNAC.COM, Mazurkiewicz stated about laying down his drum tracks this time around (hear audio below): "It's tough. I think it was my most intense drumming performance physically, and then mentally as well — it's not getting any easier in that way; some pretty crazy stuff to have to learn here. But it's just really about doing the daily things that you've been doing for years. Obviously, we're getting older, so it's not gonna come as natural, like when you were younger, with having the adrenaline and just that natural energy that you've got when you're 20 and 30 years old or what have you. So it was just a lot more practice, really — a lot more practice, a lot more pushing, a lot more extra work in working out a little bit, some more exercises and stuff, and, really, just trying to do all those basic things. And then what I've been doing for years anyway — try to eat right, try to eat as well as you can, get your rest, drink a lot of water; just the stuff you should be doing in general to stay healthy and fit and what have you. But, really, it comes down to just having to work more at it — put in the extra hours, put in the extra minutes, whatever it takes, because it's not getting any easier."

He continued: "So, really, I just had to kind of push myself to get it done and to learn the songs and get 'em up to par and get 'em as best as I could. Ironically enough, too, for being the hardest that it probably ever was, we actually spent a little less time writing than we normally do. Usually we give ourselves about six months or so of writing and prepping, and then we're in the studio. This time we had a little bit less time — I think it was maybe about four, four and a half, five months — so it was almost a little more compact, which makes that even more difficult. Then you realize, Jeez, that extra month was always huge having. So I think just having maybe a hair shorter of time before we went into the studio really made me have no choice but to push even extra hard as well. So, yeah, that's all you can do. You've just gotta keep pushing."

Erik Rutan, one of the death metal's most acclaimed guitarists who is known for his time as part of MORBID ANGEL throughout the '90s and early 2000s, as well as handling vocals/guitars for HATE ETERNAL, lent his guitar as well as production skills to "Violence Unimagined", which was recorded at his Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rutan previously produced four CANNIBAL CORPSE albums (in addition to "Violence Unimagined"), alongside the likes of GOATWHORE, SOILENT GREEN and BELPHEGOR. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, in 2020 he became a full member, contributing to the writing process.

"I think we all pushed ourselves a bit technically on this one, with Paul probably pushing the hardest," bassist Alex Webster said. "This album is probably the most drum-intense album we've done yet. Part of that could be a result of Erik joining the band. His songwriting style often features technically challenging drumming, probably owing to his years of experience in high-speed death metal."

Rutan joined CANNIBAL CORPSE as the replacement for longtime guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested in Florida more than two years ago on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault. Deputies said he burglarized a house and charged at a deputy with a knife.

Photo credit: Alex Morgan

